United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of United Parcel Service worth $194,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 112.6% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 203,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 107,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

