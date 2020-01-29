United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,268 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of United Rentals worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.