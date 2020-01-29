United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:URI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

