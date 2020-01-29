United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,265.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.51. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USLM shares. BidaskClub downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

