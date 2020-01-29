United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in United Technologies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,397 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

UTX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $152.90. 2,771,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.