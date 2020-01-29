UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. 2,234,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

