UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.93. 293,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

