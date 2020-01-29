UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.89 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.31. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

