Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 28,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNIT. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

