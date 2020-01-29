Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $60.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. Unitil has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $956.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

