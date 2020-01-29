UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and C2CX. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $54.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

