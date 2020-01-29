Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,909. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.96.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

