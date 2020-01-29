UNUS SED LEO Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00009737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $903.77 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00639331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007414 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

