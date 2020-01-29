Uquid Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.04 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Exrates, Livecoin, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

