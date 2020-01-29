USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 4,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,213. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.06 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

