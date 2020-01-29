USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. USA Technologies accounts for approximately 4.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.86% of USA Technologies worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in USA Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in USA Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in USA Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in USA Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 339,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

USA Technologies Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.