USDK Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $79.40 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

