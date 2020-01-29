USDQ (USDQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,408.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $5,408.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00303687 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011617 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

