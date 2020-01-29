USDX Reaches Market Capitalization of $680,256.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $680,256.00 and $1,679.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,112 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

