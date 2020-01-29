USDx stablecoin Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010812 BTC on exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $238,350.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,258.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.04076423 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001745 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00685234 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.