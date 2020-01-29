Utrust Hits 24 Hour Volume of $589,170.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $589,170.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

