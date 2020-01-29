Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 222,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of VMI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.02. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,960. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $10,630,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $6,861,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 74,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

