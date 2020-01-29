Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,454.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.54. 3,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,960. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $153.67. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

