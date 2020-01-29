Valor Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $192,850.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.84 or 0.05578359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127681 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

