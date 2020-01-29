Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) Insider Mark Cutler Acquires 15,000 Shares

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,063.14).

Mark Cutler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Mark Cutler purchased 12,500 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,563.80).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mark Cutler purchased 20,700 shares of Van Elle stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

VANL stock opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Van Elle Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Van Elle from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

