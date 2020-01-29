VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,328 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

