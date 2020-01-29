VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,505 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,700,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 749,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 393,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,223 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

