VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,040 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $18.68.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

