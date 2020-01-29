Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,784 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 144,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 89,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$51.04 during trading on Wednesday. 1,606,339 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

