Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 883 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,027,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

