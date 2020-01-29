Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 819,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

