Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Lucas Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Lucas Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.52. 549,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.