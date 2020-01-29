Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.