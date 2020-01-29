Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. 142,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,115,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

