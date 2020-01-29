Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 7.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $258.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

