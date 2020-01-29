Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lifted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $150.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.768 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.