Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.10. 5,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,671. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.12 and a 1 year high of $184.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

