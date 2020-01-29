Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. 1,907,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

