Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $166.11. 98,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,841. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

