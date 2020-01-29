Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.55 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

