Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,316,000.

BND opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

