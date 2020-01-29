Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $134.84 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

