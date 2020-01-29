Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.83 and a one year high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

