Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varian Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,733. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

