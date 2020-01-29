Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.86.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 755,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,733. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

