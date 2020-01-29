Veil Price Up 10.9% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Veil has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $57,836.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 64,823,085 coins and its circulating supply is 55,982,156 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

