Velas Trading Down 2.2% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $24.84 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,051,529,782 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,447,191 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

