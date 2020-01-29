Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 177.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 16.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 91,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 18,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,804. The stock has a market cap of $328.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.87. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Venator Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

