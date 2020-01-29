Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

