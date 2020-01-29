Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($5.23) Per Share

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Veoneer in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of VNE opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.